Anxiety as Wizkid unfollows all followers on Instagram

Many fans of Wizkid and other celebrities woke up to discover that they have been unfollowed by the Grammy Award-winning singer on Monday.

Wizkid who is currently followed by 15.9 million people is no more following anyone on his Instagram, fuelling anxiety over his current state of mind.

The singer who weeks back released his much-talked-about album, More Love, Less Ego didn’t explain what led to his decision to unfollow all his followers at a time when he was enjoying media attention for the success of his album.

Tribune Online tried to reach Wizkid’s Nigerian manager, Sunday Are but he didn’t respond to his calls as of the time of this report.

As of now, the Essence singer has not followed any of his friends and celebrities back.

Information pieced together however revealed that the singer will not be following anyone back for now as he’s planning to reorganise his Instagram page.

