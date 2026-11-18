The Federal University Otuoke (FUO) branch of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) has held its maiden conference, focusing on professionalism, responsibility and accountability in university administration.

The conference, themed: ‘Professionalism, responsibility, accountability: Empowering teaching, non-teaching and technical staff for synergy and professionalism in the 21st Century university,’ wins attended by university administrators, resource persons and delegates from sister institutions.

Declaring the conference open on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Promise Mebine, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Chris Onyema, said the ANUPA Code of Conduct aligned with the university’s vision of equal treatment, transformation, excellence and accountability.

He urged dormant unions to become active contributors to the university’s development.

He noted that the Vice Chancellor belonged to the four unions in the university and remained committed to staff welfare, citing his administration’s payment of CONTTA and CATTA as evidence of the commitment.

He added that the conference would promote peaceful coexistence and industrial harmony among staff.

The special guest of honour, Chief Reuben Clifford Wilson, founder of the Pastor Reuben Wilson Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, was represented by Honourable William Alamene.

In his message, he described the theme as timely, emphasising the importance of digital tools in improving administrative efficiency. He also donated N1 million to the association.

Earlier, ANUPA FUO branch chairman, Comrade Douye Figilo, said professionalism provided standards for effective service, responsibility defined purpose, while accountability built trust.

He stressed the need for staff to embrace digital tools, improve communication and strengthen collaboration across departments.

The FUO Registrar, Mrs Andabi Amangi-Edomo, explained that professionalism required competence and integrity, while responsibility involved taking ownership of assigned duties. She described accountability as the proper use of authority and resources and emphasised that synergy enabled staff to achieve more through collaboration.

The university’s Senate Officer, Mr Kenekayoro Ebiowei Anthony, warned that overlapping responsibilities could undermine institutional effectiveness if roles were not clearly defined.

The pioneer Registrar of FUO, Sir David Suowari, said no category of staff should consider its qualifications superior to those of others, stressing that every employee was a professional in their area of responsibility.

He described the Registry as the hub of university administration and the entry and exit point for staff and students, as well as the interpreter of institutional laws and regulations.

A Director at the Centre for Continuous Education, FUO, Dr Tariere Dabipi, who spoke on ‘This is my duty, This is not my duty,’ urged administrative staff to understand their responsibilities and professional boundaries, noting that unclear job descriptions often resulted in workplace conflicts.

She also advocated forwarding meeting minutes from faculties, departments, units, centres, institutes and colleges to the Registrar.

Dr Morufu Olalekan Raimi, a lecturer, researcher and consultant, presented a paper on ‘Code of Conduct: Professional ethics and accountability for university staff.’

He identified respect, reliability, integrity and communication as the four pillars of professional conduct, urging staff to take responsibility for their actions and promptly disclose conflicts of interest through appropriate channels.