The Caribbean state is famous for one of the most affordable citizenship schemes. Nigeria’s residents and other foreigners can participate and submit the necessary documents. Considering all the advantages and opportunities afterward, it is worth overcoming possible difficulties.

The Passport of Antigua and Barbuda for Nigerians can be obtained by investing in one of several areas:

An irrevocable donation of $100,000 to the national fund. Acquisition of real estate worth 200 thousand dollars and more.

There is also a third option, which is for large families. It is a $150,000 donation to the University of the West Indies. This option allows one candidate to receive a year of free tuition. However, there is no way to call this option universal; it is only suitable for families with many children.

The Benefits of Obtaining an Antiguan and Barbudan Citizenship

According to Immigrant Invest expert Elena Ruda, Nigerians often encounter problems when applying for documents due to errors in the originals and the lack of some papers. However, all these obstacles are incomparable to the opportunities that foreigners with a Caribbean passport receive:

visa-free regime with 130 countries;

eligibility for a long-term visa to the United States;

access to Europe’s banking system;

there is no need to renounce previous citizenship;

the possibility of including closest relatives in the form.

Island citizenship is also transferable by inheritance. Moreover, Antigua Citizenship by Investment for Nigerians opens up land with a beautiful tropical landscape for them to live in. A quality education and health care system, a high standard of living, and a low crime rate are all significant factors in the decision to change life for the better.

The favorable and loyal tax environment on the island also attracts many investors. There are no capital gains or inheritance fees. The Antiguan passport ranks 32nd among documents worldwide regarding strength and significance.

Eligibility Requirements for the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment

An adult foreigner with no criminal record who can invest and confirm the legality of the source of his income can become cosmopolitan. At the time of application, a foreigner must not be on a sanctions list or wanted list. Severe illnesses may also be a reason for the refusal in some cases. It is worth understanding that each application is considered individually so that no one can guarantee a 100% result in advance. The following relatives of the closest circle may be included in the application form together with the lead applicant:

husband or wife of the principal applicant;

dependent children under the age of 30;

children with disabilities of any age if they need financial and physical support;

parents, the older generation of 55 years and older on cosmopolitan welfare;

sisters and brothers who are not married.

The main requirement for dependent candidates is to be sponsored by the investor.

The most popular option for investment is the purchase of apartments. However, it is worth remembering that the choice must be made from a list of approved facilities. In addition, the investor must retain ownership of the premises for five years.





The Application Process

The process of applying for and obtaining an Antigua and Barbuda Passport by Investment for Nigerian Citizens is complicated. Therefore, it is best to seek help from specialized agencies. First, a qualified agent conducts a preliminary assessment of the candidate and a verification of documents. On average, this procedure takes a couple of days. Then comes the selection of suitable properties from reliable developers. Finally, a manager considers all the client’s wishes and requests.

When the preliminary stages are passed, the process of collecting papers and directly submitting the application begins. Agencies often take care of most of the work. Translation, apostille, and obtaining necessary certificates are done through a specialist. Don’t forget that paying for the notary’s services is required separately. After filing, the host state reviews the application, and a decision is made. On average, the entire process takes about six months.

Conclusion

The Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship Program for Nigerians is an opportunity to improve one’s standard of living as well as secure the future for generations to come. Tax benefits, visa-free travel, capital appreciation, and many other benefits await foreigners who become citizens of the island. The minimum investment amount is 100 thousand dollars. However, if you want to return the money later or make a profit, it is worth considering the purchase of real estate from authorized objects for 200 thousand dollars. However, you cannot sell the apartment for the first five years. This condition is spelled out in the requirements of the program.

The Antiguan passport allows one to travel to Europe and many other countries without obstacles and to stay there legally for 180 days. Moreover, one can keep one’s assets in safe and secure global banks. Newly minted citizens have a chance to get a permit for ten years to travel around America. Investing in Caribbean citizenship is the best decision for oneself and one’s family.