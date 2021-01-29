Anti-robbery squad, Operation Akpakwu, uncovers arms manufacturing centre in Cross River

The special anti-robbery squad christened Operation Akpakwu has uncovered an arms manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Calabar.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State had set up the anti-robbery squad on December 3, 2020, in the wake of incessant cases of robbery, kidnapping for ransom and several forms of criminality ravaging the calm and peaceful identity that the state is known for.

The arms factory was discovered at Uyanga, Akamkpa local government area of the state, about 58.5KM away from Calabar, the state capital.

Pistols and other locally-made guns, known as ‘Akwa made’ were found at the factory.

State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the report, adding that arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Operation Akpakwu uncovers arms|Operation Akpakwu uncovers arms

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…Operation Akpakwu uncovers arms