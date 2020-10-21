Anti-riot policemen cause scare in Benin, vandalize SUV, loot musical equipment

There was commotion along uptown Benin-Agbor road on Wednesday when anti-riot policemen shot sporadically to disperse #EndSARS protesters along the expressway by Winners Church.

The policemen were said to have shot severally to disperse the crowd of protesters who scampered in various directions.

The incident which occurred at about 10.30 am, caused commotion and panic among residents of the area.

The security operatives who were said to be heading Agbor, Delta had ordered the protesters who blocked the road to clear the way for safe passage but met stiff resistance.

Angered by the bravado, the policemen reportedly shot at the four tires of a black-colored Lexus RX330 marked Edo AKA 235 RZ, parked beside the road, in front of the Winners Church before smashing the windscreens.

They were also said to have looted the content of the vehicle, including a power generating set, musical equipment and other things used by the protesters for the carnival like procession.

Moments after the policemen left the scene with their loots, the protesters mobilized back to the same spot with more people joining them.

Four expended bullets were found at the front tyre of the vehicle, with a bullet hole on the alloy rim of the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The Edo State police spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was continuously engaged.

