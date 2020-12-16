Anti-party activities: Lagos PDP suspends secretary, 2 other Exco members

The State Executive Committee of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended three of its members for alleged anti-party activities.

The affected members are Secretary of the party, Mr Muiz Shodipe; publicity secretary, Barrister Taofik Gani and an Ex-officio member, Mr Nurudeen Adewale.

Chairman of the party, Engr Adedeji Doherty, made this known on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the trio were accused of “consistently and flagrantly breaching major provisions of the party constitution and have been found to have involved themselves in anti-party activities which could cause disunity among the party faithful.”

According to him, the affected members were also accused of constantly “creating disharmony, discord and division in the party by calling unauthorized State Executive meetings with the intention of creating a parallel structure within the party.”

Doherty said 35 exco members attended the meeting where the decision to suspend the affected officers, with 25 voted in support, while 10 members declined to vote.

He also disclosed that 18 out of 20 local government party chairmen voted in favour of the decision, while the chairman of Eti-Osa abstained as the chairmanship seat of Lagos Mainland is vacant.

Doherty said all the suspended exco members are to face the party’s Disciplinary Committee in accordance with relevant provisions of the party constitution, while their assistants were to act in their respective capacities, pending the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

He said the decision should act as a deterrent and should be the first step in moving the party in the right direction as it concerns party discipline.

“All the members present, unanimously resolved to invoke the relevant disciplinary provisions as enshrined in the party constitution ie Chapter 10, Section (1), (2), (3) and (4) and Section 58, subsection (a), (b), (c), (f), (h), (i), and (j) as amended in 2017.

“The Executive Committee members, categorically stated that this decision should act as a deterrent and should be the first step in moving the party in the right direction as it concerns party discipline,” the party chairman stated.

Doherty reiterated that discipline in the party was paramount, saying members should be guided that the party is supreme, irrespective of status.

This was just as he enjoined all party members to accord all elders and leaders of the party their due respect, stressing that politics should not be seen as a do or die affair, an avenue to settle scores and exhibit violence or thuggery.

He also enjoined members to, in the interest of PDP, ensure that engagements on all social media platforms be channelled towards strengthening the party structures rather than being used to weaken and cause disunity in the fold.

The statement said the Executive Committee members advised all party faithful who had instituted court cases against the party for one reason or the other, to withdraw such cases and utilise the internal machinery of the party which was created for dispute resolution.

They further advised that anyone who had any form of complaint or grievance should channel such through the Truth, Mediation and Reconciliation Committee headed by a former state chairman of the party.

Consequently, they advised all progressive-minded members to remain resolute in maintaining peace within the party, warning that disunity had always been the clog in the wheel of progress of PDP in the state, adding that in oneness, the party was bound for greatness.

Reacting to the development, the state secretary of the party, Mr Shodipe, who spoke with the Tribune Online on the telephone, described the exercise as a nullity and absolute rubbish, saying he was right now in the party office working and holding a meeting with some exco members, while the person who claimed to have suspended some people were in his private office somewhere in the state.

Shodipe, while observing that the party constitution clearly stated the needed steps to take for suspension of any officer to hold water, described the exercise engaged in by Doherty led group as “absolute rubbish,” adding that the allegations were frivolous and do not hold water.”

