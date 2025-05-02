Anti-party activities: Abure-led NWC sets up disciplinary committee to sanction Otti, Obi, others

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) under Mr Julius Abure, on Friday, began moves to sanction the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, and others it accused of taking actions and decisions that were against the interest of the party.

The party noted that such actions and decisions were “anti-party activities”, which would no longer be condoned.

It said while some persons were teaming with other political forces to undermine the LP, others were parading themselves as aspirants for political offices even though the LP had yet to take a stance on such matters.

The Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP announced the decision after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting it called at its Utako, Abuja national headquarters on Friday.

The NEC directed the disciplinary committee to conclude its assignment and submit a report within two weeks.

“NEC reviewed the anti-party activities of Dr Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor, and other erring members, and consequently set up a disciplinary committee as follows:

“Dr Ayo Olorunfemi (Chairman); Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim (Secretary); Barr. Kehinde Edun (Member); Mrs. Dudu Manuga (Member); Barr. Callistus Ihejiagwa- (Member).

“The committee is given two weeks to submit its report”, Abure announced at the end of the NEC meeting in its 12-point communique.

Otti and Obi belong to another faction of the LP, which is led by a National Caretaker Committee (NCC) headed by a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman.

The Usman-led NCC has since said that Abure is no longer the National Chairman of the LP, a decision the group insists was affirmed by the recent Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

The apex court, in its April 2 judgment, had said, “The 3 issues submitted for determination are hereby jointly resolved in favour of the Appellants.

“In summary, both the trial court and the court below had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit of this 1st Respondent which main relief, as they both rightly observed, was inserted as relief number five (5) as though it was an appendage.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, the decisions of both trial court and the court below recognizing Barrister Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the 1st Respondent are hereby set aside and suit No.FHC/ABJ/CS/1271/2024 is hereby struck out for want of jurisdiction.

“In the same vein, the 1st Respondent’s cross-appeal in Appeal No.SC/CV/56A/2025 being an offshoot of the same judgment of the court below, is hereby dismissed.”

However, the Abure-led NWC and the Usman-led NCC have given different interpretations of the judgment, each insisting that the court vindicated its stance.

The Abure-led NWC had called the latest NEC meeting on the same day Otti appeared on Arise News to castigate Abure, describing him as deceiving himself by “masturbating” to be the chairman of the party.

Responding to a question on the leadership crisis in the party, the Abia governor said, “I will send you the Supreme Court judgment. So when you finish reading it, you will know that Abure is just masturbating.”

Abure, while replying to Otti on Friday, described him as “a disappointment”, accusing him of doing everything possible to destroy the same platform he rode on to become a governor.

He said Otti, being a man of little height, also reasoned in a little way.

“Even someone who didn’t go to school would understand the decision of the Supreme Court”, he stated, adding, “Otti is not a good representation of our party. He ought to be the unifier of the party. But rather he is a disappointment and the worst among others.”

Speaking further, Abure noted, “We expected him to call a meeting of the NEC to show appreciation to the leadership of the party. But all he has done is to factionalise the party.”

On the coalition talks across political party lines, Abure declared that the LP under his leadership would not be part of any coalition.

According to him, the LP doesn’t believe that those driving the coalition talks have the capacity and competence to do some.

“The Party will rather continue to rebuild, reposition, re-strategise, reconcile, strengthen, drive its programmes and policies, and win more members towards winning the 2027 general elections”, he stated.

“Aspirants masquerading for coalition lack the prerequisites to lead such an arrangement. They lack the capacity and the competence to drive that process.

“How can leaders who created crises in their own parties now drive a coalition?”, Abure said.

Among other resolutions, the Abure-led NEC confirmed its directive for the issuance of notice of the 2024 National Convention of the party given to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on December 4, 2023.

It also confirmed its directive for subsequent notices of change of date and venue for the 2024 National Convention which was held at Nnewi, Anambra State, on March 27, 2024.

The body confirmed its ratification of the list of ad-hoc delegates elected from the Congresses in the 36 states and the FCT, to the 2024 National Convention “which ratification was granted at the NEC meeting which was held in Asaba on 20/03/2024.”

The communique reads further, “NEC confirmed that the 2024 National Convention was held in accordance with the CFRN, 1999, the Electoral Act, 2022, the 2019 LP Constitution, INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022 and the LP Guidelines for the 2024 National Convention.

“NEC confirmed the validity of the 2024 National Convention and stands by its outcome.

“NEC reiterates its support and confidence in the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention and its belief in the competence and capacity of the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention, led by Barrister Julius Abure as National Chairman, to continue to steer the Party towards unity, progress and victory in the coming elections.

“NEC commends Nigeria’s Apex Court for standing on the sound principle of the supremacy of political parties, and the sanctity and bindingness of decisions taken by the validly convened recognized organs as created by the Party’s Constitution, in its decision delivered on 04/04/2025.

“NEC expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the Party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear Nation.

“NEC reiterated its belief in the Nation’s Democracy and the party’s commitment to its growth and deepening as the only means to national development.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE