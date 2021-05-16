Anti-labour activities: Aviation unions join NLC, to ground Kaduna airport from Sunday midnight

The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been put on notice by the aviation unions of plans to withdraw all services at the Kaduna airport beginning from midnight on Sunday.

The aviation unions, in a circular to the airport management and the workers, said their decision was in line with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)’s call to embark on industrial action for five days to challenge the anti-labour activities of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration in Kaduna State.

The unions warned that during the period, workers at the Kaduna airport would withdraw their services which may automatically lead to disruption of flights and other activities at the airport.

The unions urged the airport workers to join in the industrial action in solidarity with the NLC.

A letter addressed to the Managing Director of FAAN and signed by the leaders of three of the unions partly stated: “We are constrained to inform you that in compliance with the industrial action declared in Kaduna by the Nigeria Labour Union (NLC) and our unions as above, shall proceed to effect the action from the midnight of Sunday, May 16, 2021, to midnight of Friday, May 21, 2021.

“Accordingly, all workers at the airport have been directed to withdraw all services at the airport within the stipulated period. In effect, there will be no operation of any kind into, at or out of the airport within the period.

“This information is provided to enable your management to take steps to safeguard valuable property within the vicinity of the airport during the period of the industrial action.”

The letter was jointly signed by the Secretary-General of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba; Secretary-General, Nigeria Aviation Professionals Association Association (NAPA), Comrade Abdul-Rasaq Seidu and Secretary-General, Nigerian Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Comrade Umoh Ofonime on behalf of their unions.

