Anti-corruption: Why we protect identities of petition sources — OYACA Chairman

The Chairman of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency, (OYACA), Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd.) has disclosed reasons the agency has always upheld the sanctity of human dignity by protecting the identities of petition sources in the process of fighting corruption

She said it was against the operation of OYACA to disclose the identity of petition sources, while its suspects were taken to court unfettered, while their cases were prosecuted with due regard to fairness and equity.

The retired Justice said this at the 2025 annual African Anti-Corruption Day which held at the agency’s boardroom in Ibadan on Friday.

The guest speaker of the 2025 commemoration was Prof. Segun Adedeji, who spoke on the theme: “Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption.”

In his speech, Eni Esan proclaimed the need for fairness, integrity and full respect of rights of all persons involved as victims, witnesses or suspects in a crime.

He said, “Prevention measures should prioritize inclusivity, social justice and equitable access to public resources, ensuring that there is no group marginalised due to corruption.

“Investigations into corruption should be conducted with fairness, integrity and full respect for the rights of all persons involved, whether victims, witnesses or suspects.

“Prosecutions of offenders must be carried out impartially and in compliance with the rule of law, with safeguards against abuse of power, political persecution or selective justice.

“In the Oyo State Anti–Corruption Agency, we are intentional about ensuring that we uphold human dignity in our investigation procedures and dealings with people, thereby complying with the provisions of Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which provides for the dignity of human persons.

“In cases where suspects are to be prosecuted, they are taken to court unfettered and the cases are prosecuted with due regard to fairness and equity.

“It is pertinent to note that OYACA receives petitions from anonymous sources which do not disclose their identities, allso, as part of its’ commitment to protecting human dignity, our Agency does not engage in media trials, considering that the persons being investigated may be exonerated from the allegations at the end.”

She listed recent achievements of OYACA to include forcing a contractor of Oyo State Water Corporation to supply 360 metric tonnes of aluminum sulphate for Asejire Central Store, for which he had been paid but failed to deliver and another contractor handling a Mini Grid Energy project at Orisunmibare community in Ogbomoso South Local government, who failed to perform his obligations after being paid but was compelled by OYACA to transfer all project materials like batteries, inverter system, battery racks among others to the custody of Oyo State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at Ibadan.

The Guest Speaker, Professor Segun Adedeji opined that corruption undermined the dignity of individuals and communities, thereby eroding trust, fostering injustice and widening socioeconomic inequality. He called for promotion of human dignity in African countries’ efforts at eradicating corruption.

Present at the event were members of OYACA board which include Dr. Oyebade Oyedepo FCA, Deaconess Esther Olopade and Mr. Ibrahim Tijani Esq., while members of management include Pastor Dr. Folasade Ajibade, Director ICT, Mr Tajudeen Azeez, Director Finance and Administration as well as Mr Wasiu Alimi.

