An Anti-Corruption organization, Nigerian Watch Front Group has decried the alleged extortion of desperate applicants who want to be employed by the National Taskforce on the prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE).

The assertion was contained in a press statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Abubakar Gazali and made available to Journalists in Bauchi, Thursday evening.

The statement contained that, “Attention of the Nigerian Watch Front Group has been drawn to the malicious and continuous extortion of appointment seeking applicants for National Taskforce on Prohibition of Illegal, Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons (NATCOM) by the Director General of the organization, Dr Baba Mohammed.”

The Group stated further, “It is disturbing that despite the fact that bill has not been signed into law by the outgoing President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the DG in his bid to enrich himself has recently imposed a compulsory training fee of N64,000 to each director of the organisation as training fee.”

The group further alleged that the DG is claiming that the money received from sales of appointment applications was used to ‘settle’ members of the National Assembly to lobby for the swift passage of the bill.

It lamented that the applicants after paying such a huge amount of money were left to their fates as nothing positive has been forthcoming to them.

“We call on the Nigerian anti-graft agencies to without hesitation rescue innocent young Nigerians from further exploitation from the DG NATFORCE and his likes,” The group concluded.

