Anti-corruption group apologises to Mele Kyari over misguided protest

The Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC) has issued a public apology to the former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari.

This apology comes after the group previously protested and called for an investigation into Kyari’s tenure at the national oil company.

The group acknowledged that it had been misled by its sources, which falsely claimed that the NNPCL, under Kyari’s leadership, engaged in a crude oil deal that was not in the nation’s best interest.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the group’s spokesman, Comrade Kabir Matazu, stated that the CCAC was misinformed and emphasized that no amount of apology could suffice for the situation.

“It is highly regrettable that, despite our best efforts, we were dragged unknowingly into the allegation about a crude deal with Matrix Energy by individuals with unpatriotic intentions.

“We admit in humility that it is statutory for NNPCL, whether under Kyari or the new management, to enter into business agreements.

“There is nothing illegal about what the company did under Mallam Mele Kyari as we were erroneously made to believe. NNPLC is sanctioned by the highest authorities to enter into such deals and if there are issues, it will be handled appropriately in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum.”

Matazu said “as responsible corporate citizens, we and all our Civil Society partners who organized a protest on 23rd April 2025 against Mallam Mele Kyari have taken the hard decision of admitting that our earlier decision to launch a nationwide protest and demand the probe of the Ex-NNPLC boss was driven by our limited understanding of the strategic intents and works of the NNPC as a limited liability company under the leadership of Mele Kyari.

“Our action was therefore hasty, premature and lacking in facts. Despite our constructive and patriotic intentions which were aimed at fostering accountability and transparency in governance, we were misled by those we trusted to provide us with the basic facts.

He said the organization was “provided ill-conceived and misguided information to our group” and added that Indeed, no amount of apology will compensate for the damage caused by our own admissible errors and outings, Matazu stated.

The Group said the achievements of Mallam Mele Kyari are indeed in the public domain.

It said in fact, it was under Mele Kyari that NNPCL was unbundled and real profits started coming into the Nigerian treasury.

