A group of 1,000 anti-corruption crusaders across the 36 states of the federation have threatened to drag Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to court if he fails to probe the immediate past local government chairmen in the state.

In a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Johnson Turner, the group accused the former chairmen of monumental corruption, highhandedness, and fraud.

Turner said their insistence on remaining in office despite the expiration of their tenure was not only a blatant affront to the rule of law and a slap in the face of democracy but also engendered chaos in the state.

According to Turner, “We are compelled to issue this statement due to our deep concern over the blatant refusal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to investigate the immediate past Local Government Chairmen

“The former Chairmen, who vowed to remain in office despite the expiration of their three-year tenure, engendered chaos and anarchy in the state. Their actions are a blatant affront to the rule of law and a slap in the face of democracy.

“In contrast, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a commitment to good governance. His inauguration of acting Chairpersons despite the threats and intimidation from the former Chairmen is a testament to his courage and resolve.

“We commend him for his efforts to restore order and sanity to the local government system in Rivers State”, the statement said.

However, the anti-corruption crusaders expressed dismay that the governor has not taken decisive action to investigate and prosecute the former chairmen for their alleged crimes.

“We urge him to initiate a comprehensive probe into their activities and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions.

“We categorically demand that Governor Fubara probe the former chairmen and prosecute them for their alleged crimes.

“He must ensure that they are held accountable for their actions. Failure to do so will leave us no choice but to drag Governor Fubara to court. We will not hesitate to explore all legal avenues to ensure that justice is served.

“We urge Governor Fubara to heed our demand and take immediate action to investigate the former Chairmen.

“The people of Rivers State deserve nothing less,” they said.

