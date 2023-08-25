The Oyo State Butchers Association has warned butchers against buying, slaughtering, or selling animals suspected to have died of the deadly anthrax disease.

The chairman of the association, Mr Olagoke, sounded the warning at a sensitisation programme of the state government against the spread of the disease in the state.

The sensitisation was held for stakeholders in the Oke-Ogun axis of the state and attended by officials of the state ministry of agriculture, cattle breeders under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), butchers, traders, veterinary doctors, and health officers, among others, was held at the MACBAN Secretariat, Kara Market, Iseyin.

Speaking, Olagoke said the association had warned its members not to be tempted to buy such dead animals from cattle dealers, irrespective of the cost.

He added that the association was well aware of the health implications of the spread of the anthrax disease and hence continued to sensitise its members.

The state government at the sensitisation workshop also called on residents to join the effort to prevent the disease outbreak by reporting suspected cases of anthrax and other animal diseases in their domain.

In his remarks, a deputy director in charge of the Control Post and Cattle Market in the state, Dr Liadi Adeniran, said that, to date, there had been no record of the disease in the state.

In a brief lecture, State Animal Epidemiologist, Dr. Semiu Akibu, said the state had to be on alert because cases of anthrax had been reported in States like Niger, Plateau, Kogi, and Lagos.

He said anthrax, being a bacterial disease and airborne, could pose threats to pig, sheep, goat, cow, and other animal health.

He mentioned that symptoms of the disease include weakness, fever, difficulty breathing, and blood oozing.

In his contribution, Oyo State Animal Disease Surveillance Agent, Irepo, Dr. Tunde Adetola, assured cattle rearers of the readiness of the state government to make available vaccines for the prevention of anthrax both for humans and animals.





Earlier, Chairman and former Chairman of Oyo State MACBAN, Yakubu Bello, appreciated the proactiveness of the state government in tackling diseases, urging residents to promptly inform the concerned authority when animals are found sick.

