ANTHRAX is a fatal zoonotic disease (a disease transmitted from vertebrate animals to humans) caused by a virulent bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, a spore forming organism that lives naturally in the soil where it may remain dormant for many years. It has been reported in nearly every continent and is most common in agricultural regions although it has now absent from some countries in Western Europe, North Africa and some parts of the United States of America. The disease has been known since antiquity with the first recorded incidence in Mesopotamia in 1491 BC. It was also mentioned by Homer in The Iliad around 700BC and in poems by Virgil (70-19BC). It was also alluded to by some authors to have manifested as the 5th and 6th Egyptian plagues in the days of Moses recorded in the Biblical book of Exodus where many of the described clinical signs could be attributed to anthrax as it is known today. The first clinical descriptions of cutaneous anthrax were given by Maret in 1752 and Fournier in 1769. Prior to this, anthrax had only been described through historical accounts.

Scientifically, Bacillus anthracis was discovered as a causative organism of anthrax by German physician, Robert Koch, in 1876 (147 years ago). It was his work on the organism which established a causal relationship with anthrax that gave rise to the famous Koch’s Postulates generally referred to as germ theory of disease, putting an end to the ancient myths and legends associating the occurrence of diseases to odour, spells, evil spirit or manifestation of anger of gods! Closely following the discovery of Robert Koch was the development of vaccine against anthrax in livestock by Louis Pasteur in 1881. Since this advancement in knowledge, it became possible to prevent the occurrence of the disease in humans and animals through vaccination of susceptible animals, mainly herbivores, although, human vaccines were subsequently developed beginning from the 1950s, but its use is limited to persons considered to be at high risk, most especially, researchers and veterinarians among others. The risk factors for the occurrence and spread of anthrax disease in animals includes increased rainfall, incessant flooding and erosion, exposing the deeper layers of the soil where the organisms naturally reside leading to sporulation and contamination of the forage consumed by grazing herbivores.

This disease is not limited to domestic herbivores but could also affect their wild counterparts such as deer, antelopes etc. Feral birds, carrions and carnivores which feed on carcasses of animals whose cause of death was anthrax may also be affected, although, the degree of susceptibility to the disease differs, considered highest among herbivorous animals. The mode of transmission of the disease is primarily related to direct exposure to the organism by susceptible animals through grazing. However, transmission from one animal to the other is possible through contamination of the environment by the affected animals, especially, through the discharge of unclotted blood from all the body orifices of dead animals. Blood sucking insects have also been incriminated in the spread of the disease among animals. Human infection is usually attributed to exposure to infected animal carcasses or contaminated materials. However, human to human infection has not been reported. This is because the disease is highly infectious but not contagious.

In animals, after the ingestion of anthrax spores, an incubation period characterized by the multiplication of the organism in the lymph nodes closely follows within 5-7days. The resultant overwhelming septicemia may lead to death, if diagnosis and treatment are not done promptly. In fact, sudden death of animals may be the only sign heralding the occurrence of anthrax in the flock or herd. The most significant but non- specific clinical signs of anthrax are fever, staggering, dyspnea, trembling, a few convulsive movements prior death. This is why adequate veterinary care is crucial, for the maintenance of animal health, sustained productivity, sustainable livelihood of farmers and prevention of spread of zoonotic diseases to humans. In June, 2023, anthrax disease was reported in the Republic of Ghana. This led Nigerian Government to heighten surveillance and to develop a robust strategy through relevant agencies, to prevent the occurrence of the disease in Nigeria, knowing full well that the impacts of globalization, free movements of people, goods and services, especially in the West African Sub-region, comes with several opportunities and threats, especially in the area of ease of spread of zoonotic, emerging, re-emerging and trans boundary diseases.

About a month later, the disease was reported in a livestock farm in Niger State, closely followed by another reported case in Lagos State. In order to prevent the disease from becoming widespread in the country, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development circulated a press release detailing steps that must be taken to keep the disease at bay. These include vaccination of livestock, avoidance of sick or dead animals and their products, exercise of caution when buying animals, especially cows, camels, sheep, goats and other livestock from Nigerian states bordering Benin, Chad, Republic of Niger ; Ghana and Togo via water ways, avoidance of home slaughter of animals (abattoirs or slaughter slabs should be used), avoidance of meat/bush meat or animal by-products such as skin, hides and milk of sick or dead animals, avoidance of slaughter of sick animals, sick or dead animals must not be eaten, maintenance of good hygienic practices among others.

These aforementioned guidelines are timely and laudable but would not achieve the desired objectives if the citizens, especially, livestock farmers, butchers and other abattoir workers involved in meat processing would not adopt them for implementation without supervision. Combating zoonotic, emerging and reemerging diseases requires the partnership and commitment of all. Since anthrax is vaccine preventable, livestock farmers should make it a standard practice to vaccinate their animals. Most farms are not registered by government. Animal husbandry through nomadic pastoralism is cumbersome because of frequent movement of livestock, especially, cattle from one location to the other, making animal disease monitoring and surveillance herculean. (See the rest on www.tribuneonlineng.com)

The government is therefore encouraged to look inwards to develop homegrown strategies to improve farm registration. This could be done by incentivizing farm registration to encourage farmers to accept it voluntarily. In addition, the current veterinary workforce in the public service is very inadequate to effectively curtail the spread of diseases, especially in the southern states of Nigeria. For example, the number of veterinarians in the civil service of the six southwestern states is so low that it cannot compare with the number of veterinarians in any two states in the northwest or north east geopolitical zones of the country. Therefore, southern state governors should do more to fill existing vacancies in the interest of the wellbeing and sustainable development of their citizens. They should remember that only the government can guarantee public good services of which veterinary services is a composite part. Furthermore, the state of abattoirs in most parts of Nigeria is highly deplorable. Most times, they are seen only as sources of government revenue, not as sentinels of disease prevention.

Faramade is President, Society for Animal Rights Protection, Nigeria.

