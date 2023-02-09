By: Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Thursday, ordained Most Rev. Anthony Ewherido as the fifth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta State.

Bishop Ewherido succeeded Most Rev. John Okeoghene Afareha, who retired in 2022 at the age of 75.

Ewherido, 62, was anointed as Bishop of Warri Diocese at an elaborate episcopal ordination and installation ceremony held at the Holy Martyr of Uganda Minor Seminary, Effurun, Delta State.

The colourful event had in attendance dignitaries across the globe including Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Ovie Agas; Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Other political figures were the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi.

Traditional rulers in attendance included His Royal Majesty, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 and HRM Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, King Charles Ayemi- Botu; HRM Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Owawha 1.

Others were His Royal Majesty, Ogurime-rime, Ukori I; His Royal Majesty, Odionlogbo of Oleh Kingdom; His Royal Majesty, Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom; immediate past President-General of Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Moses Taiga and former Minister of Information, Prof Sam Oyovbaire.

Ordaining the new Bishop of Warri, Pope Francis, who was represented by Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, underscored the new Bishop as having been found worthy of the new ministry of presiding over the diocese, reason he was nominated on December 28, 2022.

“The last shepherd has retired as the Bishop of Warri. We carefully expedite actions to appoint a new Bishop for that community.

“In this way, my beloved son, seeing your endowment with spiritual gifts, empathized in matters to be done, your sound doctrine and faithfulness to the teaching in office of the church, we decide you’re suitable for this ministry,” the Pope averred.





He, therefore, urged Most Rev. Ewherido to rely on the grace offered through Jesus Christ to cater for the sheep as a servant and not as an emperor.

“We urge you dear son that with the intercession of the blessed virgin Mary, together with her holy spouse, Joseph, and the guardian of the Redeemer, to fix your eyes on the most sacred Heart of Jesus which beats with ineffable love for and draw strength daily from this source to diligently lead all the faithful in Warri diocese to our Lord and God,” he admonished.

After the laying of hands by all the bishops from other Catholic dioceses across the country, Most Reverend Ewherido, in his short message, solicited cooperation in executing a pastoral plan “aimed at a wholistic spiritual, social, ecclesiastical, physical and moral growth and renewal in our diocese, according to the mind of Christ and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

On the coming general elections, the new Bishop called for prayers in order to engender safe, peaceful, free and fair elections, while urging the electorate to “shun corruption; don’t sell your birthright; carry out your civic responsibility and vote your conscience for the good of our nation.”

