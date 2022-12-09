Ansar-Ud-Deen emphasises investment in children’s Islamic education

PARENTS and guardians have been implored to invest in the Islamic education of their children and not limit their exposure to western education.

This charge was given at the eighth Walimotul Qur’an of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Ipaja, Lagos State branch.

Delivering a lecture entitled ‘Islamic Education: Challenges and the Way Forward, Imam Qamarudeen Kolawole from the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Agege branch, said Muslim parents are shepherds from whom Allah will ask how they took care of the children put in their care in terms of educating them in His way.

Kolawole urged parents to create room for the Islamic and Arabic education of their children, saying the idea of abandoning their upbringing to teachers should be jettisoned.

He also advised parents and teachers to respect the rights of children and find ways of training them to ensure that they behave properly in society.

The branch chairman, Alhaji Kelani Adebisi Sanni, implored Muslims to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Ansar-Ud-Deen (Ipaja) Quranic School to enroll their children for Islamic and Arabic education.

The chairman of the event, Alhaji Shakrudeen Onike, attributed the conversion of some Muslims to other religions to the lack of knowledge of Islam.

He implored the parents of the graduating students not to stop their Islamic education just because they have performed Walimotul Qur’an, saying they still have more learning to do.

Ten students of the institute graduated at the ceremony. They are Abdul Haadi Uthman, Abdul Rahman Uthman, Raimot Bisiriyu, Huzeifa Adeyemo, Ishaq Ibraheem, Khaleed Ipaye and Haleemah Folarin.

Others are Moridiyat Hassan, Aishat Sholaja and Halimat Yusuf Odunewu.

A cross section of the parents showered praises on the head of the madrasah, Ustaz Kamaldeen Yusuf and the branch missioner, Imam Abdul Rasaq Uthman, for the successful completion of the first phase of the children’s Islamic education.