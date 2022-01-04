Another Yoruba traditional ruler, Olu of Ayepe-Olode, joins ancestors

Father of Senator Iyiola Omisore and the Olu Of Ayepe-Olode in Osun State, Oba David Olajide Omisore (Omigbade 1), has joined his ancestors at the age of 91.

Information as to the cause of the traditional ruler’s death still remains sketchy at the time of filing in this report, but palace sources revealed that it may not be connected with old age.

The sources said that late Olajide’s reign in the town was peaceful and brought transformation to the land.

He ascended the throne on September 9, 2009.

The late oba celebrated his 90th birthday anniversary last year.

He is survived by 21 children including the former deputy governor of Osun State, Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

The deceased’s father, Chief Lowa Ajani Anibijuwon Omisore, is said to have founded the town in 1923.

