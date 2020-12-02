Another tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Another Tanker explosion has occurred at Wawa on Lagos Ibadan express road on Wednesday afternoon.

Tribune Online gathered that this is barely some hours after a fuel-laden tanker exploded on the same route.

This unfortunate event dragged traffic beyond Berger express.

Meanwhile, Efforts are ongoing to extinguish the fire as some LASTMA officials are also on the ground to manage the traffic situation.

