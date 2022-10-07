Another suspected Kuje prison escapee arrested in Kano

He disclosed that “on 23/09/2022 at about 1800hrs, based on credible information and sustained intelligence gathering, a team of Operation Restore Peace attached to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested one Abubakar Mohammed Sadiq, 25 years old, of Badarawa Quarters, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a suspected Kuje Correctional Centre escapee. The suspect was arrested at Rangaza Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.”

