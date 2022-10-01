Another suspected cultist arrested in Kogi poly

Barely three weeks after the arrest of Mr Friday Momoh, a suspected illicit drug peddler and cultist at the entrance of the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, the gallant security operatives of the Polytechnic have again apprehended a suspected cultist, one Mr Jeremiah Moses who is not a student of the Institution on the Lokoja campus.

Uredo Omale Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit. Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja in a statement issued on Sunday said

the culprit who came in company of three (3) others when the HND II Public Administration students were writing their final papers yesterday, Friday, September 30, 2022, claimed to be a University graduate.

Jeremiah claimed to be an Igbo by tribe but currently resides at Anyigba with his Father while the mother is resident in Lokoja.

According to the Chief Security Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr Jeremiah came to the campus in a metallic-coloured Toyota Camry Reg. Number LKJ 22 HK in the company of Bakawo Abdul (M), Abdul Muktar (M) and the driver whose name is so far unknown. The trio are currently on the run.

The culprit Mr Jeremiah was, however, chased and later apprehended by the security operatives while in possession of a cap (beret) with the Insignia of Aye secret cult confraternity.

He has since been handed over to the police for further investigation while efforts are being made to get the fleeing suspects.

Campus invasion by cultists at the end of second-semester examination, ostensibly for initiation and attacks, was a routine occurrence in the institution before the coming on board of the current Rector, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman.

However, since the inception of Dr Usman Ogbo-led administration, the rituals have been dealt a severe blow, as series of attempts have been nipped in the bud.

It would be recalled that one Mr Shehu Tenimu Mohammed was arrested at the entrance of the institution in 2021, in possession of arms and ammunition while making his way to the campus.

Three weeks ago, one Mr Friday Momoh was also apprehended at the Polytechnic entrance in possession of firearm and substance suspected to be illicit drugs.

The Rector while commending the gallantry of the security operatives, has also warned cultists and those with other ulterior motives to stay away from the Institution.

He also warned those who claim to be security agents and tend to parade firearms in the institution without authorisation to desist or would have the institution’s authority to contend with.

The Rector, therefore, appealed to all and sundry to operate within the ambit of the law.





