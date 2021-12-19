Another road crash claims 8 lives in Bauchi

In what has become a daily occurrence, another road crash has claimed 8 lives in Bauchi while others were injured with various degrees.

The fresh accident which occurred on Saturday was confirmed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi while speaking to our correspondent via mobile phone on Sunday.

He said that the accident involved an Opel Vectra car used for commercial purposes with registration number AA 954 GYD and one Tipper Mercedes Benz with registration number NIN 279 SA occurred in Goltukurwa village along Dass-Bauchi road at about 9:30 pm.

The Sector Commander attributed the cause of the accident to overloading and speed violation saying that it took personnel of the Corps about seven minutes to arrive at the scene to clear the site adding that it was a head-on-collision.

He also explained that nine people were involved in the crash, comprising two males, six females and a male child.

The FRSC Sector Commander however revealed that all the eight passengers in the Opel Vectra car which ran into the tipper, lost their lives while only the driver of the tipper, whose name was simply identified as Abubakar Mohammed was unscathed.

The FRSC boss said that his personnel had cleared the obstructions at the crash scene, adding that the corpses of the deceased had also been taken to the General Hospital, Dass for confirmation.

According to him, “This is the December period and we have always been sensitising motorists in the state about the dangers associated with over-speeding and overloading as well as other traffic violations” .

Yusuf Abdullahi added that, “I want to use this opportunity to plead with them to always be conscious of all traffic rules and regulations as well as weather conditions before embarking on a journey.”

“They should also remember that only the living souls, not the dead, would be alive to celebrate the Christmas and new year,” he stressed.

He however assured that FRSC personal will remain on the roads across the state to ensure that users abide and observe all the road traffic regulations warning that no one found guilty will be spared no matter his or her status.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…