Another Northern traditional ruler, Emir of Kaura Namoda, dies awaiting COVID-19 test result

By Muhammad Sabiu-Kaduna

The Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad Asha, is dead.

A family source told Tribune Online that the traditional ruler died on Sunday morning at Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.

The source revealed that he died while they are still awaiting the results of coronavirus test carried out on him.

“We really don’t know whether he was killed by the COVID-19 or not. Because up till this morning, we have not received the results.

The traditional ruler ascended to the throne 16 years ago.

Findings revealed that preparations for his burial is ongoing as many residents of Kaura Namoda came to the palace on receiving the sad news.

Also as of the time of filling this report, there is no official statement either from the palace or the state government.

