Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the death of another actor, Chikezie Uwazie, who died after a second brain surgery in the United States.

His colleague, Obey Etok, made the announcement on her Instagram page late Sunday.

She wrote, “I can’t imagine I’m posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. I’m so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform.

“I thought you told me you were going to the states for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you.

“I can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko.”

This comes as Nollywood also mourns the death of Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.