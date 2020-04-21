Another nine coronavirus patients discharged in Lagos, total discharged now 107

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday announced that nine more coronavirus patients have been discharged from the state isolation facilities having fully recovered and tested negative twice to coronavirus.

The governor said this while giving an update on the battle the state is waging against the pandemic as the Incident Commander, expressing joy at the development.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the patients just discharged comprised five females and four males, including one foreign national, a Polish.

He said the patients were five from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and four from Onikan Isolation centre.

“Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Nine more persons; five females and four males including one foreign national- a Polish, have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; five from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and four from Onikan Isolation centre were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19 (coronavirus ),” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said the latest development had now brought the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state facilities to 107.

The governor, therefore, enjoined the citizens to safe at home, practise Social Distancing and adopt highest possible personal and hand hygiene "as our front line health workers records successes in the battle against #COVID19,

“As our front line health workers records successes in the battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to safe at home, practice Social distancing and adopt highest possible personal and hand hygiene. This is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection.

“Thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience,” Sanwo-Olu said.

