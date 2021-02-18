Another mobile police killed, rifle carted away in Delta

Yet again, a mobile policeman guarding a popular business centre along Airport Road, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, was on Thursday afternoon, killed in cold blood.

Not done, the assailants, suspected to be armed robbers, equally made away with the service rifle of the deceased police officer.

Earlier, the bandits were said to have stormed a furniture workshop located opposite Edjeba junction in the heart of Warri with no further details of their activity at the factory.

The manager of the furniture workshop declined comments when approached by journalists after the invasion.

Speaking on the Thursday onslaught, a source said: “The gunmen went to a furniture shop. They shot dead a yet-to-be identified police officer, on Thursday.

“We don’t know if they collected anything like money from them. The deceased (mobile police officer) died instantly.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed Thursday’s incident, said, “a police officer was shot dead, but we don’t have the details yet.”

Onslaught on policemen by assailants in the state has upped in recent times with the killing of two operatives of the Operation Delta Safe (OPS) around Asaba as well as last Sunday’s killing of another mobile policeman who was on escort duty in a Church at Otor-Ogor community, near Ughelli with his service rifle taken away.

