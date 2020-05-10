Another Kano prominent monarch dies￼

Another traditional ruler in the ancient city of Kano, the Dan Iyan of Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero is dead.

Dan Iyan of Kano who died on Saturday was the district head of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

However, the cause of his death is still unknown. The late Alhaji Bayero was said to be the first district head in Ajingi Local Government Area.

“Sarkin Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero appointed his younger brother Yusuf Bayero, Dan Iyan Kano in 1993. He was born in 1933.

He attended Kofar Kudu Elementary School and Kano Judicial School. He was a scribe in the Kano Native Authority and he served in sub-district offices of the city. He was a Member of the Northern Region House of Assembly where he became Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Kaduna Affairs.

He returned to Kano after the Military Coup of 1966 and he was appointed Dan Ruwata and the first District Head of Ajingi. He was retired by the PRP Government of Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi in 1981 but Sarkin Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero reinstated him in 1983 as the Dan Ruwata and the District Head of Bichi.

He was subsequently promoted to Dan Isa, then Dan Buram and then Barde but all in Bichi until he was promoted to Dan Iya in 1993 and was transferred to Dawakin Kudu.

