Another gov Ishaku’s aide resigns, says govt lost focus

The administration of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state on Thursday suffered an image crisis as one of his aides Hon Sale Ahmadu resigned his appointment, saying the government has lost focus.

Ahmadu’s resignation comes less than a month after the resignation of another Special Assistant Hon. Usman Sa’adu and two others resigned from their appointments citing personal reasons.

The resignation of Hon. Sale Ahmadu who hails from governor Ishaku’s hometown Takum, has come to many as a surprise and a threat to the ambition of the Governor to go to the Senate in 2023.

The resignation letter addressed to the Governor through the office of the secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Jellason read partly; “the past two years or so have been most challenging in my life and faith.

“I was paid salaries without any responsibility which is against my faith particularly in a government and party that has lost focus.

“Like the children of Israel in the wilderness, the present administration under Governor Ishaku is moving in a circle without any progress.

“I therefore, want to be counted among those that have heard the voice of God to move forward.”

Reacting to the resignation, State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Andeta’rang Irammae, debunked the claim that the government of Ishaku under PDP had lost focus.

