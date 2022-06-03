Another gas explosion injures 20 people, burns shops in Kano

Another gas explosion has rocked Kano State, at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop, and burnt down a building to ashes while 20 people were reportedly injured.

It will be recalled that a gas cylinder was said to have exploded at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State killing nine people, while others sustained injuries in the incident, on May 17th, 2022.

However, the purported gas explosion that occurred at Aba road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State, however, generated controversy as some residents attributed the explosion to a suicide bombing while the police authority said it was a gas explosion.

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the event disclosed that the incident reports that it occurred in a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m., on Thursday when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire as a result of a fish seller very close to the area.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby and burnt to ashes a house attached to the shop.





He explained that they heard the sound of a gas cylinder explosion.

An eyewitness further stated that many people were rushed to the hospital naked, with burnt skins.

He said that over 10 people were affected by the incident, mostly those inside the shop and the people living close to the place doing their businesses.

Commenting on the incident the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Mr Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident.

According to him, 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Mr. Yusif however disclosed that the incident was allegedly caused by a fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

