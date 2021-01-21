Another family drags retired CSP Afegbai before Edo panel over killing of son, demands N70m compensation

The end of the travails of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Mrs Carol Afegbai seems not to be in sight as another family of Mr. Aiguwuruo Osemwengie has dragged her before the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses for allegedly having a hand in the fatal shooting of Omosigho Sunny Osemwengie on June 16, 2013.

In a petition titled “An appeal for justice and compensation over the extrajudicial killing of one Mr. Omosigho Sunny Osemwengie by CSP Carol Afegbai (former DPO) Ogida Police division and her orderly, Mr. Amadin Idahosa”, through the family counsel, Mr. Idahosa Moses, he wrote that the deceased was killed at a drinking spot over an argument that ensued between the owner known as “Madam Perfect” and the deceased at No 16 Ogiemudia Street, Off Igbinaduwa Street, off Ogida/Siluko road Benin City.

The panel had earlier ordered the arrest of the Mrs. Afegbai for failing to appear before it to answer charges for the killing of Momodu Ibrahim.

Idahosa said the late Omosigho and his friends had alleged that they found some black particles inside one of the drinks they brought at the restaurant and so resolved not to pay for the drinks.

According to him, the deceased and his friends had insisted that the restaurant should be shut down until the operator gets certification from the Edo State Consumer’s Protection Committee under Dr. Mayor Onyuike

Continuing, the lawyer said that angered by the bravado, the restauranteur quickly put a telephone call across to Mrs. Afegbai, adding that as soon as she arrived in the company of her orderly, one Mr. Amadin Idahosa, she allegedly ordered the shooting of the younger Osemwengie and that they watched until he bled to death.

The counsel begged the panel to invite Afegbai and make her pay for her atrocities, noting that she has a penchant for killing innocent citizens.

The counsel also alleged that the sudden death of Omosigho resulted in the death of his father who could no longer survive the trauma of losing his eldest son.

He, however, asked for the compensation of N70 million to assuage the pains of the deceased family.

Speaking with journalists, the chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe said the panel is relying on the media to serve her the notice of appearance as her last house address is unknown.

“The problem we have now, we don’t have the last place of her house address and we can’t be able to reach her. So, we have to result to the media which is a substituted service to inform her.”

