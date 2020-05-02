Osun State has lost another patient infected with COVID-19, bringing to three the number of persons who have died as a result of the pandemic in the state.

Also, after spending 38 days in isolation centre and care facility located at the State General Hospital, Osogbo, the COVID-19 index case was, on Friday, discharged after testing negative twice to the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu made these disclosures, on Saturday in a press statement forwarded to Tribune Online in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He recalled that the case had arrived Osun from the United Kingdom before being taken into the isolation centre, and subsequently to the care facility, where he has been receiving adequate medical care until his full recovery on Friday.

Isamotu also hinted that three health workers in the state who tested positive for Coronavirus, have also tested negative for the second time and are now free of the virus.

He explained that the state government received results of the index case and those of the health workers’ second test on Friday evening from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre, the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede, stressing that “with the development, the total number of active cases in the state is now eight.”

Isamotu, however, disclosed that the state had recorded another COVID-19 fatality, a patient in her late 60s at its isolation centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo.

He stated “on a sad note, we lost a COVID-19 patient in her late 60s at our isolation centre in Osogbo. We pray God grant her eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Isamotu urged frontline health workers to always use their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when discharging their duties, just as he reiterated that only accredited isolation and treatment centres in the state are allowed to attend to suspected COVID-19 patients.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE