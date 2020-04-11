Another COVID-19 patient dies in Lagos

Lagos State government, on Saturday, announced that a patient has died of COVID-19 complications in a private hospital in the state, bringing the total number of deaths, occasioned by the virus in the state to four.

The State Commissioner for Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle while giving an update on COVID:19 pandemic in the state, expressing sadness over the development.

“Eight new cases of COVID-19 infections on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

“Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

“However, additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are, however, saddened by the death of another patient from COVID-19- related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” the commissioner said.

He, however, enjoined the citizens to keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe, adding: “Please keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Falana Explodes: We Are Ruled By Incompetent, Ignorant, Lawless Individuals

In an interview electronically-conducted, LANRE ADEWOLE engaged leading lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana, on the state of the nation, coronavirus epidemic controversies and the quality of leadership; handling the attendant socio-economic crises… Read full article

Let’s Be Fervent In Our Prayer For Divine Intervention —Lawan

THE Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has said that Easter is more relevant now that makind is passing through one of the darkest times in history… Read full article

Be Transparent In Identifying The Poor For Palliatives —CAN Charges Govt

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged the state and Federal Government to apply transparency and inclusiveness in identifying the poor, whom relief materials had been made available for amid the present pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Why I Believe Nigerians, Others In Malaria Belt, Have Little To Fear —Abu, US Based Clinical Cardiologist

Dr Rasaq Olanrewaju Abu has been in medical practice since 1984 and currently runs a clinical cardiology practice in College Park, Maryland, USA. In this interview conducted online by SAHEED SALAWU, Dr Abu speaks on why the huge number of deaths being experienced in Europe due to COVID-19 pandemic and America may not … Read full interview

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 17 New Cases, Toll Rises To 305

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, has announced 17 more new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), making the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rise to 305… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE