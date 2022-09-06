Another council chair imposes curfew over security threats in Nasarawa

Chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Danlami Idris, on Tuesday, imposed a curfew in the council.

The move, our correspondent learnt, was as a result of security concerns in the council.

The development brought to two the number of local government areas in the state that have imposed curfew over security threats.

Last month, the chairman of the Karu local government area, Mr James Thomas also restricted movement in the council following security concerns.

The decision to impose the curfew in Nasarawa Eggon was part of a resolution taken during a meeting involving the council authority, traditional and community leaders as well as heads of security agencies in the area at the palace of the Aren Eggon on Tuesday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Nigerian Tribune recalls that late last month, the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Yakubu Lawal, was kidnapped in Nasarawa Eggon, the headquarters of the local government.

The abduction came two days after armed men attacked a Government Secondary School in the council headquarters, killing a teacher and injuring another.





The chairman said the curfew became imperative to enable the security operatives carryout their duties of securing the council.

He said the curfew is expected to take effect from Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

He added that the curfew period will be from 9 pm to 4 am daily.

He warned that anyone who violates the order will be severely dealt with.

He noted that the council in collaboration with security operatives are monitoring movements within the council while urging residents to report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authority.