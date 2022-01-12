Another 11 killed, several houses burnt in midnight attack in Plateau

No fewer than 11 persons were killed and several houses burnt in a midnight attack on Ancha community in Bassa local government area of Plateau State by a terrorist group suspected to be bandits.

The President, Irigwe Development Association, Prince Robert Ashi who confirmed the unfortunate incident to Tribune Online said the attackers who were in their large number invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday.

“I was informed of the attack in the early hours of Wednesday that killer herdsmen invaded Ancha community and killed eleven people and burnt down many houses in the attack which lasted for more than two hours.”

According to him, the people of the community were caught unaware and were killed in their sleep adding the community has been under constant attack in recent times without much intervention from the security agencies.

However, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in a statement signed by its Media Officer Major Ishaku Takwa said the Command received a distress call of an attack on Acha Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau in the early hour of Wednesday.

According to the statement, the troops responded swiftly and mobilised to the village adding that on reaching the community, the attackers had fled the village while houses were destroyed and some villagers lost their lives during the attack.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven are on the trail of the assailants and details of the pursuit would be made available later.”

The Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen. IS Ali, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives during the attack has reiterated his resolve to ensure perpetrators of evil on the Plateau face the consequences of their dastard acts.

