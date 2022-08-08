Anniversary: Police warns cultists against unlawful gathering in Osun

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Osun State police command on Monday warned against any unlawful gathering or assembly that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

The state commissioner of police, CP Olawale Olokode, dropped the warning in a statement in Osogbo.

According to him, the intelligence that availed the police command revealed that cultists are planning to celebrate cultism and warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.

He however gave a marching order to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

The CP advised parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law-abiding, and desist from any act or unlawful gathering/ assembly before, during and beyond the said date, as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

“Also, hoteliers, recreation/event centres and landlords/landladies are by this announcement warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related activities/meetings, as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution.”

The CP advised the good people of the state to go about their legitimate businesses while the command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.

