Ankpa APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence in Ododo

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ankpa Local Government Area have passed a vote of confidence on the administration of Governor Alhaji Ahmed Ododo.

The resolution was made during a high-level meeting convened to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day at Ankpa Local Government Secretariat.

The forum therefore urges the opposition elements to be fair and objective in their assessments of the government on issue-based and devoid of baseless and derogatory name-calling of the present and past leaders in the state.

The forum cited significant progress in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and worker welfare under his leadership.

The forum in a communique read by Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman highlighted Governor Ododo’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and fiscal responsibility as reasons for the stakeholders’ firm support.

The communique commended the Governor for the ongoing Olubojo erosion control project and the construction of 10 kilometers of inter-street roads in Ankpa.

It also noted the inclusion of Ankpa Water Board’s reticulation project in the 2025 state budget.

On healthcare, they commended the governor for constructing six new primary healthcare centres in Ojoku, Amoke, Emekutu, Uborji, Inye, and Ankpa towns.

The stakeholders further acknowledged the inclusion of major road projects such as Ankpa– Abejukolo, Egbeche– Emenyi– Enale–Ojowu, and Abache– Okenyi– Ejinya roads in the 2025 budget.

In the education sector, they also commended him for the construction of classroom blocks in Akarapiya and Akwu, and the renovation of schools in Enjema were applauded.

On economic reforms, the communique emphasized the significance of the ₦98 billion debt cleared by Governor Ododo, calling it “a major step toward restoring financial stability.”

The Governor was also commended for consistently paying salaries, pensions, and gratuities to both state and local government workers and pensioners.

The stakeholders praised the two-year tax holiday on PAYE (Pay As You Earn) and the recent payment of leave bonuses as signs of a worker-friendly administration.

It also acknowledged Governor Ododo’s inclusive leadership style, citing the appointment of several Ankpa indigenes into key positions.

The forum condemned what it described as “biased and unsubstantiated criticisms” from some political elders that are capable of de-marketing our Local Government and by extension endangering the actors in the Government that are contributing meaningfully to the development of Kogi state and the Ankpa LGA in particular.

The forum therefore urges the opposition elements to be fair and objective in their assessments of the government on issue-based and devoid of baseless and derogatory name-calling of the present and past leaders in the state.

The stakeholders expressed deep appreciation to the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for identifying and supporting a worthy successor in Alhaji Ahmed Ododo.

They reaffirmed their support for the APC and called on citizens to continue backing Governor Ododo for the growth and unity of Kogi State beyond 2027.