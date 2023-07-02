An association of business operators in Delta North Senatorial District, Anioma Energy Cooperative, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited to boost the epileptic electricity supply in the area.

Speaking at the occasion which took place in Asaba, the President of the Cooperative, Mr. Chukwuka Nwokposi said the memorandum is a step in the right direction to provide sufficient electricity for the business class in the geopolitical zone.

Nwokposi decried the epileptic power supply in the country, explaining the dire need of the members of cooperative society to pool their resources together in order to generate electricity that would power their enterprises.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited, Chidi Goziem, stressed that the MoU complied with the existing regulations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) pending the fledging of the state’s energy policy.

“We are grateful to the Anioma Energy Cooperative leadership committee for bringing this to our attention; purchasing power in bulk.

“As usual, Bastanchury would source means to effectively fund the project and make energy available for the cooperative’s members.

“We are starting with 10MW, but we intend to do more as fast as possible,” Goziem said.

According to him, the groundbreaking ceremony for the project is expected to be conducted by the state governor, Rt Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We know, through sources within the system, that there are extended discussions on implementing the state power policy. Our prayer, therefore, is that the deliberations would be fruitful so that there would be fewer challenges for us to provide electricity for every Deltans who needs it,” Goziem said.,

