Aniocha North LG imposes curfew on Issele Asagba community over cult-related activities

The Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has moved against the open display of cult activities, gyrations at public events, and violent clashes between rival cult groups in Issele Asagba community, which have, in recent times, resulted in loss of lives, bloody initiation of young people, armed robbery, and other criminal activities.

Prohibiting all forms of cult-related activities in the local government area, the council has imposed a curfew on the community, which runs from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., warning that security agencies have been placed on red alert to deal decisively with anyone found violating the directive.

This was contained in a notice by the Secretary to the Local Government, Kennedy Okoh, on behalf of the council chairman, Emmanuel Chinye.

The Aniocha North Local Government Peace and Security Committee, at its security review meeting, expressed concern over the increasing incidence of cult-related activities in various communities across the locality.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, ITU advocate global action on submarine cable disruptions

It noted that the activities had contributed to rising moral decadence, drug addiction, and negative influences on the younger generation, stressing the need for decisive measures to safeguard lives and property.

With this, the council directed the immediate prohibition of cult-related gyrations at public ceremonies and other gatherings. It also announced plans to release dedicated telephone numbers to facilitate prompt security responses and enable residents to report suspicious movements, activities, and other security threats.

The council called on community members, parents, traditional institutions, and other stakeholders to support its efforts to rid Aniocha North of cultism and other criminal activities, reaffirming its commitment to tackling security challenges and ensuring the safety of residents in the local government area.