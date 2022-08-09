Animashaun clinches Oyo YPP guber ticket, defeats Agbomeji, one other

Mrs Aduragbemi Animashaun Euba has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) after the party resolved to hold another primary following the withdrawal of their former candidate, Mr Kehinde Ogunniyi.

The Primary held on Tuesday 9th August 2022, at the party secretariat opposite Genesis hotel, Challenge road, Ibadan.

The new standard-bearer, Mrs Aduragbemi Animashaun contested alongside Mrs Agbomeji Olamide and Mr Salau Alowonle who was reportedly absent.

The primary was a direct election with one delegate from each local government of Oyo State comprising 33 local governments among which 32 delegates were accredited and one of them absent.

The election started around 12:40 pm and finished at 1 pm.

Mrs Aduragbemi Animashaun Euba won the election with 25 votes while Agbomeji Olamide polled 3 votes, and 4 votes were recorded as void.

The candidacy of Mrs Animashaun was affirmed by the chairman of the YPP guber primary, Chief Adigun Abdulsemiu.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the election, Animashaun said, “It is a day of joy and I am happy to be elected as the gubernatorial candidate of YPP, I promise to give out my best to represent youths and of course lead the state on the path of development.”

Animashaun is a successful businesswoman, married and blessed with three kids.

Present during the primary were the INEC staff in Oyo State; Mr Abiodun Onikate Amosu, Barr Dapo Aderibigbe, Mr Wahab Akeem, Mrs Wumi Balogun and Mrs Fumilayo Adeyemo.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE