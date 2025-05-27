Animal production experts seek establishment of species-based livestock research institutes in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones

Animal production professionals under the aegis of the Nigerian Society for Animal Production (NSAP), have called on the Ministry of Livestock Development to establish species-based livestock research institutes in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

The call was made during the 50th national conference held at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

NSAP noted that the livestock research institutes should be supported with regular interaction through workshops, community-based seminars and conferences with researchers, policy makers and producers as part of their core mandate.

The conference which was declared open by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman, had the theme: “Exploring the Transformations in Animal Agriculture for Food Security, Wealth Creation and Economic Growth”. The conference featured the presentation of Keynote address, scientific papers and exhibitions with participants drawn from government, academia, organised private sector, farmers and traditional rulers.

In a communique, jointly signed by the President, Professor Olaniyi Babayemi and Secretary, Dr Folasade Jemiseye, NSAP, also noted that there is the need to adopt technological innovation, policy support, and stock improvement using the combination of selection, modern day genetic tools to upgrade the indigenous breeds of livestock, efficient livestock management, planned feed budget, and optimal disease control measures by all stakeholders.

The communique reads: ”In addition, precision feeding strategies including total mixed ration (TMR), the use of alternative feed resources, disease prevention and animal health innovations such as rapid diagnostic kits, vaccines and precision drug administration, strengthening local vaccine production and animal health extension services should be adopted by stakeholders to improve growth rates, egg and milk production.

“Climate smart livestock agriculture should be promoted and policy should be put in place to encourage local production of research equipment/facilities and acquisition of digital monitoring tools through subsidy, and tax waiver on research equipment for effective farm management.

“Youth driven agribusiness, digital livestock solution and skills-based training should be put in place by relevant stakeholders to achieve the livestock transformation agenda.”

