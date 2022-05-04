Animal Disease Control Act to curb transmission of zoonotic diseases ― Lawmaker

A lawmaker, Senator Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said that the recently passed and signed Animal Disease Control Act is targeted at strengthening both private and public veterinarians on disease reporting in order to curb the transmission of diseases from animals to humans.

The Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District further stated that the Act seeks to clarify the responsibilities of both private and public veterinarians on disease reporting.

Senator Abdullahi who is also a veterinarian disclosed this during the celebration of this year’s World Veterinary Day in Abuja.

“The Act is clearly looking at Animal Disease Control, as veterinarians, we occupy that interface in the food chain, animals are on one part, then we have human health on another part.

“What we do is to guarantee that any food that human beings are going to take meets wholesome quality and standard, when this is not properly managed that is when we get zoonotic diseases.

“That is why the veterinary professional has to be up and doing and the government has to support the veterinary profession to be able to do all of these things.





“The profession is supposed to have a monitoring program that will make sure that all food we consume from time to time is taken for analysis, that way, you will be able to trace back to the source of production to see whether that is where this thing is coming from, that is how it is done.

“Unfortunately, when these things are done, they are not seen, they are intangible activities we tend to under-value them, but I can bet you, the bulk of the disease that human beings are suffering from, you will find animals responsible for these diseases.

“What this Act seeks to do is to strengthen that role so that the veterinarians are both private and public so that there is a proper reporting procedure.

“The Act seeks to clarify all the roles and responsibilities of the private and public veterinarians, then there will be a clear reporting process”, he said.