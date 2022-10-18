Anikulapo: Kunle Afolayan expresses optimism as Oscar directs Nigerian selection committee to reconvene

Following the September announcement by the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) of the Oscar Awards that no film qualified for the 2023 Oscars International Feature Film category submission, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has directed the committee to reconvene.

This news was said to have sent a wave of hope across the movie industry as Kunle Afolayan, producer of Anikulapo expressed optimism that his blockbuster movie may finally be considered by the committee.

According to a committee member, Shaibu Husseini, the Academy had granted NOSC an “extension for a final determination”.

Husseini tweeted: “I have just been informed that the International Feature Film Executive Committee of @TheAcademy has intervened in the issue regarding the Nigerian Official Selection Committee.

“I note that an extension has been granted for a final determination by the @officialnosc.

“I also note the IFF Committee’s directive that ‘the ENTIRE approved NOSC will be required to ALL reconvene and make a final determination’

“Though I resigned my membership of the NOSC because I felt, among other reasons, that we did not reach a CONSENSUS on the ‘nil submission.’”

It will be recalled that the committee has been embroiled in internal crises amid criticisms from movie makers who found their decision not to pick any Nigerian movie as sad and discouraging.

Recall that in a statement released by the NOSC, the committee voted for three films: including EbonyLife studio’s Elesin Oba, Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo and top-grossing Femi Adebayo-produced King of Thieves.

While eight members voted for “nil submission”, five reportedly voted for Elesin Oba with the remaining films splitting the votes 1-1.

In his reaction to the news, Afolayan said

“It’s just been confirmed that The academy “OSCARS” has given the Nigerian Oscars selection committee a week extension to revote and re-present a film to represent Nigeria by October 21st latest. God’s hand is in this one I believe! Anikulapo on my mind.”

