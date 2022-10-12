Anikulapo: Kunle Afolayan celebrates as movie reaches No.1 on Netflix globally

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, director and actor, Kunle Afolayan has expressed excitement over the latest achievement of his much-talked-about Netflix-distributed movie, Anikulapo.

The movie is currently ranked at No1 globally on Netflix as the most viewed Non-English Netflix original with 8,730,000 views in less than a week.

To celebrate the latest milestone of the record-breaking movie, the Afolayan took to his official Instagram page to congratulate the movie cast, crew and everyone who has played one role or the other towards the success of the movie.

Afolayan added that the global success and acceptance of the movie further proves that the story being told in Anikulapo is one that everyone in the world can easily relate to irrespective of their background or belief.

He wrote “Since its release 11 days ago, Anikulapo – a Netflix original produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan has been the talk of the town and it is currently topping the Netflix global chart as most viewed Non-English Netflix original with 8,730,000 views in less than a week.

“While this is being celebrated by Nigerians at home and abroad, the acceptability of it from people around the world with different cultural backgrounds and beliefs proves beyond words that Anikulapo tells a universal story that every human across the world can relate to.

“It is also noteworthy to state that the movie in a great way creates an inclusiveness of both male and female character traits, bringing to light the fine thin line between lust and love, hate and resentment, illusion etc.

“Congratulations to us all and thanks to you guys out there for the reviews and referrals 🙏🏾🍻”

Anikulapo was produced by Kunle Afolayan and distributed by Netflix.

The movie was released on September 30, 2022 and stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Sola Sobowale, and Taiwo Hassan among others.