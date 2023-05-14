The children of the late Alhaja Silifat Anifowose fondly called ‘Mama Soja’ recently offered free healthcare to the residents of Ifesowapo community at Bembo, Apata, Ibadan.

According to the first son of the deceased, Dr Tunde Anifowose Kelani, the exercise was part of activities to celebrate the first anniversary of their late mother.

“This is the first year remembrance of our late mother and we want it to be more exemplary that is why we rendered free healthcare service to people of this community. They benefited from general medical care, dentistry, BP check up, optical services, free glasses and drugs.

“We want this community to continue to enjoy Mama’s kind gesture through this programme because when she was alive, she always helped the community a lot. We believe that this noble act should continue and we are happy that a lot of people trooped out en masse for the exercise.

“Over 250 people benefitted from today’s programme and we are happy with the way people received it from the whole community. We want to assure them that it will be a continuous exercise,” Kelani said.

The former Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) boardmember, also urged people to always check their health status saying, “with good health, you will have a long life.”

One of the partners of the programme, Fortune Health Plus Initiative, through its boss, Dr Olusoji Issac Ijidale, explained reasons behind his outfit’s partnership with the Anifowose family.

“Mama was a grassroot influencer and very popular. She used to care about people even though she was not a medical doctor. She cared about the healthcare of people a lot. Mama used to care about the wellbeing of the whole community. She always took care of people’s financial needs as well. So, we embraced this partnership in tandem with her beliefs when she was alive,” Olusoji said.

In his remarks, representative of the Ifesowapo community, Alhaji Isiaka Seriki, expressed delight at the medical assistance rendered the community. “With this programme today, we will forever be grateful to the sons and daughters of ‘Mama Soja’ because they really surprised us with this free medical healthcare service,” he said.