Angry youths vandalise radio station, NYSC camp in Taraba

National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) orientation camp in Jalingo and the Taraba State Broadcasting Service (TSBS) have been vandalized and looted by angry youths in the state.

The angry youths who carted away every item on the site including 100 beds donated by Access Bank Nigeria limited to the Taraba State government to equip the camp COVID-19 isolation centre situated at the NYSC camp.

Our correspondent reports that the youth later proceeded to the state broadcasting station and looted every item in the newsroom and other offices.

The youth had earlier broken into a privately-owned secondary school but did not find anything to loot in the school warehouse as insinuated.

Tribune Online reports that the youth defied the presence of heavy security personnel positioned all over the streets of Jalingo since the imposition of a curfew on the state capital.

