Angry youths shoot two police officers, free eight detainees, burn police stations in Ebonyi

Angry youths on Thursday allegedly shot two police officers attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command. They also burnt police stations within the state.

The injured police officers were shot at Central Police Station, Abakaliki before the station was razed down by irate youths. State Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said the hoodlums who marched behind protesting youths peacefully demanding police reforms destroyed four exhibit vehicles, broke into the cell and released eight suspects. She added that the hoodlums also destroyed other properties seen within the police stations, looted and carted away about thirty exhibit motorcycles/Plasma TVs, fans and other valuables.

Odah said: “The criminally-minded hoodlums who were matching with #EndSARS, #EndNigeria, #EndTheZooCountry placards, suddenly entered and open fire on Policemen at ‘A’ Division (CPS) Abakaliki and two Policemen sustained bullet injuries, the hoodlums where immediately repelled.

“They retreated and preceded to ‘B’ Division Kpirikpiri, ‘C’ Division Ekumenyi, set some parts of the divisions ablaze together with four exhibits vehicles, broke into the cell and released eight suspects, and also destroyed other Police properties and exhibit vehicles seen within the Police stations.

“The hoodlums looted and carted away with about thirty exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, fans and other valuables.

“Similarly, the same criminals attempted to attack and release inmates from Abakaliki Federal Prisons, but the joint forces of the Police and other sister security agencies could not allow them access to the facility.”