Angry youths disrupt APC empowerment programme in Jigawa

By Paul Omorogbe
Angry youths in Jigawa State disrupted an empowerment programme by the party’s (APC) national youth leader, Mr Dayo Abdullah Isreal in Dutse, the state capital.

Reports indicated that the incident occured at the venue of the programme at Manpower Development Institute in the heart of the city.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that the youths were angry over the list of the empowerment beneficiaries allegedly submitted by the APC national financial secretary, Mr Bashir Usman Gumel, an indigene of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the programme went well at the beginning until when it was the national financial secretary’s turn to speak. The angry youths then raised their voices at him.

Attempts to calm them did not succeed. The financial secretary was taken out of the venue of the programme.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the youths who preferred anonymity said the entire youths in the party were not happy over the attitude shown to them by the national officers regarding benefits and privileges from the party’s national headquarters.

When contacted, the APC national financial secretary, Mr Gumel confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes it happened, I can’t deny it.”


Gumel said that “this is nothing. It is not something to be worried about it. It was a few people with personal grievances that did it.

“They are saying we gave some and not all of them. I can not give to all at the same time. It is not possible, I’m not God. It is only God Who can give to everyone at the same time.”

 

