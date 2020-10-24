Angry youths break into Taraba Covid-19 palliatives warehouse

Angry youths on Saturday evening disguised as EndSARS protesters and broke into the Taraba state Covid-19 warehouse and carted away food palliatives stored in the warehouse.

Tribune Online reports that the residents of Jalingo took advantage of development as citizens numbering over 2,000 trooped into the premises of the warehouse to get their share.

Tribune Online also reports that men of the Nigeria Police Force who went there could not prevent the angry youths from their action due to the overwhelming crowd.

Findings revealed that the angry youths went on the rampage in protest of the state government’s negligence of the people, as well as the unbearable hunger in the state.

It was also gathered that the looted palliatives were brought to the state between May and August 2020.

