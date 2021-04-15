Angry residents kill 30 bandits in Katsina

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
FILE PHOTO

Angry residents with the support of the vigilantes have killed at least 30 bandits at Majifa village of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of the area Yunusa Kankara said in an interview, on Thursday, that the bandits had stormed the village on Monday purportedly to attack the villagers.

According to him, “residents of the village got intelligence reports that the bandits were coming to the village.

“So the villagers ambushed the bandits and killed 30 of them, while others fled with wounds.

However, he said when they woke up in the morning all the dead bodies were nowhere to be found.

In the cause of investigation, he said: “Some people in the neighbouring village disclosed that they saw some men on camels in the middle of the night coming out of the village.

“Our thoughts are the bandits might have come back to evacuate the dead bodies.

When contacted the police spokesman, SP Isah Gambo, could not confirm the incident, saying, the police had not received such a report.

However, he said the command had deployed police and that other security agencies to the area to ensure that the safety of the people is guaranteed.

Recall, three weeks ago, villagers in some local government areas had to confront the bandits on more than two occasions.

For instance, residents of Magama in the Jibia local government had to confront the bandits who had come to kidnap some villagers, and in the process, three bandits were killed.

Again, at YanMarafa and Mununu villages of Faskari local government, residents it was gathered engaged the bandits and as a result, many bandits were killed too.

