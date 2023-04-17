The maker of the Angry Birds video games, Rovio Entertainment, has agreed to a £625m takeover by Japanese gaming giant, Sega Sammy Holdings.

According to the BBC, Finland-based Rovio best known for the Angry Birds brand will pay €706m (£625m), for the company.

It would be recalled that Rovio, in February, announced that it had launched a review of the business, including holding discussions over a potential sale. The company had talks with Israeli rival Playtika Holding over a potential takeover. However, those discussions ended last month without a deal.

Angry Birds was the first mobile game to be downloaded one billion times and has seen several spin-off versions, and the brand has also produced two Angry Birds movies.

Last year, the company said downloads across its stable of games had reached five billion.

However, Rovio has yet to come up with a follow-up to reproduce the global popularity of Angry Birds.

That made it a potential takeover target for bigger gaming industry companies.

Rovio has around 550 employees across its eight-game studios around the world.

At the end of trading on Friday, Rovio had a stock market valuation of $707m (£571m).

Sega Sammy is a Japanese global holding company formed by the merger 2004 of video game giant Sega and Sammy Corporation in 2004 and has produced several multi-million-selling video game franchises and is known globally for its Sonic the Hedgehog character.





