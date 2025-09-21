Anglican Primate to Tinubu: Address economy, insecurity

T HE Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts in addressing the country’s economic and security challenges.

The Primate’s call was included in his presidential address during the 2025 Standing Committee meeting of the Church, held at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesha, in the Diocese of Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Wednesday.

The Standing Committee represents the highest decision-making body of the Church, and this meeting had the theme, “The Sanctity of the Church: Contending for the Integrity of the Christian Faith and Witness in the World.”

In his address, the Primate acknowledged the Tinubu administration’s efforts thus far but emphasized the need for urgent action to tackle the nation’s challenges.

“The insurgency in the Northeast and banditry in other parts of the country have continued to disrupt economic activities, particularly in the agricultural and mining sectors, resulting in decreased productivity, loss of revenue, and increased poverty levels.

Addressing insecurity is crucial for revitalizing economic growth and ensuring our survival as a nation,” he said.

Most Reverend Simeon Borokini, Archbishop of Ondo Province and Bishop of Akure, emphasized the importance of Christians being true witnesses to the Gospel.

“We must reflect the beauty of Christ. An unholy Church makes a mockery of His name and drives people away from the truth. This means that repentance, discipleship, accountability, and restoration must be the hallmarks of our relationship with God and one another,” he added.

Right Reverend Andrew Ajayi, Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti, addressed the sacred role of the Church, stating, “The Church has been set apart for the exclusive use of God. Therefore, it must not be entangled with worldly matters because it is sanctified and belongs solely to God. We have a duty to preserve the sanctity of the Church; if we fail to do so, the enemy may take advantage.”

Speaking at the event, Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji, stressed the importance of living positively and setting a good example.

“We are on God’s mission; we are all missionaries. We are part of the Great Commission wherever we find ourselves. Therefore, we have the moral and spiritual obligation to remain undefiled and to rein in human greed and temptation.

“As Paul mentioned in one of his letters, we are the scripture that the world reads, so our lives should serve as a witness to others, embodying exemplary behavior in all situations, whether as priests or laity,” he added.

